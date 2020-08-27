By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Wildfires around the region continued to burn through Wednesday night after being sparked by lightning last week.
The Rattlesnake Fire burning about 13 miles southeast of Dayton in the Umatilla National Forest is still at 0% containment.
Multiple trails and gathering areas in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness have been blocked off for firefighter access, according to USDA forest spokesperson Darcy Weseman, including a portion of Forest Services Roads 47, 4712, 4713, Panjab Trail No. 3127, Rattlesnake Trail No. 3129, Panjab Campground and Ladybug Campground.
Part of the fire continues to creep north toward the Tucannon River.
As of Wednesday, 81 firefighters were working against the blaze. It has consumed almost 500 acres of land.
People using the forest are encouraged to be aware of fire restrictions and public-use restrictions, available on the Blue Mountain Fire Information blog.
A virtual meeting will be held tonight at 6:30 on Umatilla National Forest Facebook page. Those without internet access may attend in person at the Dayton High School Gym parking lot on South Second Street.
The Meacham Complex of nine wildfires burning near Tollgate is at 30% containment, as of this morning, as reported on Inciweb.
That’s a jump from Wednesday night when containment was estimated at 10%.
Nearly 300 acres of land have been burned by the blaze.
Weather conditions today in the region are expected to lead to minimal fire activity, according to Inciweb.