On Monday, July 16, the three major fires in the area had burned about 110,000 acres. While hazy skies covered the region, the Southeast Washington smoke outlook for Monday, July 26 to Tuesday, July 27 reported good to moderate smoke conditions.
Elbow Creek Fire
The Elbow Creek Fire — approximately 17 miles northwest of Wallowa — has burned 22,790 acres. The wildfire is 32 percent contained.
More firefighting personnel and equipment arrived at the scene on Monday, July 26 to fill all fire line resource needs.
Crews continue to suppress spot fires in the area and tie a short section of containment line together. A couple of minor spot fires were caught and controlled on July 26 in the southern corner of the fire perimeter. The conditions on the east side of the fire remain unchanged.
The 6213 Road will open briefly on Tuesday, July 27 for wildland fire investigators to complete their work.
In a virtual information session at 7 p.m. July 26, Operations Section Chief Eric Perkins said that “things are looking pretty good out there on the fire.”
Evacuation levels within Wallowa County remain unchanged. Two single residences and four minor structures have been destroyed during the course of the fire.
For additional information on evacuation levels, please visit the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Green Ridge Fire
The Green Ridge Fire — approximately 30 miles east of Walla Walla — has burned 6,799 acres. The wildfire is 15 percent contained.
There are 333 total personnel fighting the fire. Resources on the scene include nine crews, 10 engines, four dozers, 14 water tenders and six masticators.
Ongoing preparation of the roads north, west and south of the fire for burnout operations are occurring. A wildland fire module will work along the northern portion of the fire. Crews are set to finish structure assessment and protection measures in the south, north and east of the fire. Crews remain on the lookout for any new fires in the area.
Command of the fire was transferred at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26 to California Team 12. The Command Post will be established in Dayton.
In a July 26 release, Incident Commander for Pacific Northwest Team Three Randy Johnson said, “on behalf of our entire team I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the communities of Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties for their cooperation and outstanding support while we were here.”
For more information, evacuation zones and fire perimeter maps, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628/.
Lick Creek Fire
The Lick Creek Fire — approximately 20 miles southwest of Asotin — has burned 80,392 acres. The wildfire is 90 percent contained.
There are 203 total personnel fighting the fire. Resources on the scene include two crews, nine engines, two dozers and seven water tenders.
Smoke is expected to continue to be visible as unburned vegetation inside the fire area is burned. A small spot fire approximately 100 feet from the southern perimeter was contained by crews that are monitoring and patrolling the fire.
For more information, evacuation zones and fire perimeter maps, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615.
Other area fires
The Snake River Complex Fire — 20 miles south of Lewiston — has burned 107,679 acres and is 85 percent contained.
The Bootleg Fire — the largest wildfire in the nation about 15 miles northwest of Beatty, Oregon — has burned 409,611 acres and is 53 percent contained.
All Forest Service lands, roads and trails within the Umatilla National Forest remain closed. For more information visit the Umatilla National Forest website at https://bit.ly/36ZBNmx.