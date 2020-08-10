Regional leaders worry about early end to census data collection

Many Eastern Washington groups are worried about the U.S. Census Bureau's announcement last week that they are ending data collection for the 2020 census a month early.
By the end of September, door-knocking, which involves a census worker going door-to-door to collect information from households that have not yet filled out the census, will end.
Stalls in Congress meant lawmakers did not extend the national head count’s deadlines, despite late starts due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move to end data collection early is so the Census Bureau can meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts, according to The Associated Press.
The early dates, however, are causing alarm among researchers, politicians and others who say the change will mean missing hard-to-count communities, including minorities and immigrants, and produce less trustworthy data.
Census takers began door-knocking in Eastern Washington counties on Sunday, Census Bureau spokesperson Toby Nelson said in a release.
They will follow local health guidelines and wear face masks if they are required in the area. Workers were mandated to complete a virtual COVID-19 training program on social-distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods, according to the release.
Walla Walla County had a good head start and was leading in response rates toward the beginning of the 2020 census data collection period. The county is positioned behind only 11 other counties in Washington state as of Friday, said Cindy Widmer, project coordinator for the Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee.
Response rates for the 2020 census in Walla Walla County as of Friday reached 68.2%. Before door-knocking in 2010, the last time the nation conducted its mandated count, self-response numbers were at 59%, she said.
Columbia County’s response rates by Friday reached 56.5%, 23rd in the state. They were 61% in 2010, she said. Garfield County response rates are at 56.6%, 22nd in the state. In 2010, they were 63%.
The Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee is funded by local grants to support census education and outreach in Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties.
“Blue Mountain Action Council and its partners made every effort to work in concert with the Census Bureau to maximize resources to reach residents with census messaging and encourage self-response,” Widmer said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said, the committee was unable to fully implement its original plan of reaching residents with gatherings, education, childcare, food and direct assistance in survey completion through 31 accessible centers, mobile units and outreach.
However, members were able to assist seniors at a responsible social distance.
They also sent postcards to each of the 4,000 households served by post office boxes that never received census invitations, fliers to nearly 5,000 households, promotional flying discs to over 4,500 and T-shirts to 750, Widmer said.
The committee also sent reminders extensively through social media and news media platforms.
Census workers who are knocking door-to-door can be identified with a valid government ID with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date on the badge, according to the release.
Census takers are hired from local communities. They speak English but many are also bilingual. The household may request a return visit from a census taker who speaks the household's language. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify that language.
Household members can still respond to the census by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire received, responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.
Anyone who wants to confirm a census worker’s identity can call the Los Angeles Regional Census Office at 213-314-6500.