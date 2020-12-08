Bells ringing and gift giving, it’s all about the holidays and helping others — even during the current pandemic.
But concern about the spread of the COVID-19 virus this year has put a crimp in the Salvation Army's fundraising efforts.
During past holiday seasons a warmly dressed Salvation Army worker ringing a bell at a Red Kettle in front of a business has been a familiar sight. Coins and bills dropped into the kettle to support the many programs run by the non-profit are its main fundraiser.
But this year more bell ringers are needed, said Monica Smith, the Salvation Army's local social services coordinator. Some of volunteers are working, some are not due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Salvation Army is hiring other people to fill in, each with at least a two-hour shift. Anything less than that becomes much more difficult to schedule.
“We’re trying to make this happen,” Smith said. “We have amazing volunteers.”
The holiday fundraiser typically begins with the annual Turkey Trot run/walk. This year the Salvation Army tried to hold it virtually using some complicated technology and a phone app to track the distance participants completed.
“But it didn’t do well at all,” Smith said. “So it was not a good beginning.”
Twenty-two people signed up, she added, but not enough to generate the funds needed.
Red Kettle fundraisers, which began nationally with the first in San Francisco in 1891, helps cover costs of many Salvation Army services.
Currently in Walla Walla, the organization is working on the Christmas Basket giveaway of food, clothing and toys. The organization also helps with utilities, evictions and food emergencies.
Smith said the Salvation Army also takes part in the National Night Out, but its participation was cancelled this year due an insufficient amount of school supplies the group has to offer.
During summers, the organization offers Bible school for children, as well as sponsors children to attend special interest camps. The camps are five weeks long and offer music, art and other topics.
At VFW and Veterans Affairs stand-downs, the Salvation Army provides military vets with clothing and shoes, Smith said.
As for bell ringers this year, Red Kettle workers are consistently stationed in front of Plaza Safeway, Bi-Mart, and Albertsons in Walla Walla, and the College Place Andy’s Market.
When ample volunteers are available, the post office, Rose Street Safeway, Grocery Outlet, Super One Foods and Southgate Center Market in Walla Walla are also staffed.
Amid the pandemic, Smith said, she and her co-workers are doing what they can to manage the situation while still providing help so desperately needed in the winter.
Eligibility rules have been lowered to serve more people in need, for example, and food cards are not required.
But the distribution of items is different to maintain social distancing. It used to be that clients would come into the building and pick out items they needed. Now a box is pre-packed for them and is handed to them outside the building.
“Before COVID everything was different,” Smith said.