By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
This year’s Barrel Full of Money fundraiser rolled over last year’s record-setting season.
Donations during the two-month fundraiser grew 40% over last year, the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance announced.
On Thursday, a check for $55,716.82 was presented to the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank in a ceremony at the food bank’s Cherry Street home.
Food Bank Director Jeff Mathias said the funds will provide more than 250,000 meals to those in need.
The food bank distributes more than 928,000 pounds of food through pantries in Walla Walla County each year. Since 2011, the Barrel Full of Money campaign that uses wine barrels and other canisters as collection bins at tasting rooms and businesses has raised more than $220,000 in cash for the food bank. The funds are used to buy bulk food items and perishables.
The campaign started with a kickoff tasting at The Thief Fine Wine & Beer in late October and culminated with an auction and wine reception at Dunham Cellars. It included a raffle with grand prizes of unrestricted roundtrip tickets by Alaska Airlines and a one-night stay and dining at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, tasting fee donations from participating wineries; a chance to “round up” or add a donation to purchases at Grocery Outlet; and cash donations from businesses and residents.
The campaign is a joint effort of BMAC, the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance and local sponsor organizations and businesses. That included Alaska Airlines, Baker Boyer Bank, Big House Brewpub, Columbia Rural Electric Association, Dunham Cellars, Elkhorn Media Group, Grocery Outlet, Hayden Homes, Maple Counter Cafe, the Marcus Whitman, Rogue Lobster, Seguin Moreau, The Thief, TMACS, Valdemar Estates, the Union-Bulletin and wine alliance member wineries.
“This effort truly exemplifies the collaborative heart of the people throughout our community,” Shelby Pryor, marketing assistant for the wine alliance and the fundraiser’s committee chair. “We look forward to the continued collaboration and success of barrel Full of Money and BMAC for years to come.”
Next year will be the 10th annual fundraising campaign. It’s expected to kick off in October 2020 and conclude with the Auction & Wine Reception on Dec. 10 at Dunham Cellars.