For river-goers and readers in the area in 1978, a story on Tuesday’s front-page of the Union-Bulletin might have felt like a case of déjà vu.
Four decades after “Palouse, Walla Walla, Touchet rivers among state’s dirtiest, according to report” was first covered by the Lewiston Tribune, the story resurfaced this week as a feature of the Idaho newspaper’s Flashback series that runs each Monday.
The Union-Bulletin overlooked the information online telling readers it was a Flashback story and erroneously ran the article as new information.
On the original story published online in Lewiston was the following editor's note: "This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune."
The three waterways were not, in fact, newly reported among the most polluted bodies of water in Eastern Washington.
The Tuesday article caught the sharp eye of Joye Redfield-Wilder, a communications manager with the Washington Department of Ecology, who alerted editors at the U-B of the error.