A Pasco woman was injured Monday afternoon in a rear-end collision on East Poplar Street near South First Avenue, authorities say.
The woman, whose name was not available, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Donald J. Davis of Pasco.
According to the Walla Walla Police Department, he had been traveling west near the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin parking lot in a 1991 Ford Tempo just before 2:07 p.m.
Davis slowed for a semi-truck, exiting the parking lot, according to Sgt. Eric Knudson, the department's public information officer.
That's when his vehicle was struck by a 2011 Chevy Surburban driven by Beatriz Munoz Ramirez of Pasco, Knudson said.
Davis' passenger was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where further details on her condition were not available.