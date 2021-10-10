Two people who say they see their city headed in a good direction seek Position 3 on College Place City Council in this year's general election.
Nadine Stecklein, 34, director of student life at Walla Walla Community College, and Tito "TJ" Espinoza, a realtor and owner at United Country Real Estate-Walla Walla Valley are running for the position being vacated by current and longtime councilor Marge Nyhagen.
Both Stecklein and Espinoza had similar things to say about College Place. Both also completed the Sherwood Trust Community Leadership program and both have made efforts to mentor local youth.
Stecklein said she's proud to be a part of the city and sees a bright future that she wants to champion.
"College Place continues to be headed in the right direction," Stecklein said. "And I am the right person to take it further."
Stecklein said she's been impressed with the fiscal and social responsibility of the city's leadership.
Stecklein is chair of the city's Diversity Inclusion Advisory Board, which was started in partnership with the College Place Police Department in 2020 in response to civil unrest around the country. She said the addition of that board shows goodwill from the city and she also supported the recent funding increases for emergency responders.
Stecklein said she's worked closely with Mayor Norma Hernandez, in particular, and has the experience necessary because of her work on the diversity board, among other areas.
"College Place is a wonderful place to call home," Stecklein said. "I am running to make sure it continues to be a welcoming place for families and businesses."
Espinoza said he sees himself as a newcomer who could bring a new perspective to the City Council.
"I believe that City Council needs a fresh vision and a wider representation from all citizens in our community," he said.
Espinoza said his real-world experience brings business acumen and a fiscally conservative approach. He said he believes his approach would benefit the city greatly, in terms of managing resources.
"(This would) build a strong community for generations to come," he said.
Espinoza said he's also very familiar with the current leaders of the city and has established local relationships that would allow for bridge building between the community and the City Council.
The winner of Position 3 will be elected to a four-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.