Sure, it looks fun. And it absolutely seems like a grand adventure, especially after being cooped up during a pandemic winter.
But please don’t, not yet.
That’s the message from local and federal officials to people considering trying to navigate forest service lands in the Umatilla National Forest and other mountain areas right now.
With winter snow receding and warm spring days in the regional valleys and flatland, people get anxious to get outside and explore the mountains, officials with the Umatilla National Forest said.
Acting on that impulse at this time of year, however, can lead to serious consequences and danger, said Sgt. Dwight Johnson, a leader with the Search and Rescue Unit of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
His team is called into action every spring, and has already had two rescue operations in the Blue Mountains this spring.
People forget that what goes up at this time of year doesn’t always come down, not without help, Johnson said.
“On our side of the Blue Mountains, we’re lower in the flat and we forget when we go up 4,000 feet that we are back in mountain weather,” he said.
The lack of forethought usually means no proper winter outerwear and no cell phone charger in the vehicle, he said.
“When they get into trouble they call us, but their phone is about to die.”
At this time of year it’s not uncommon for mountain snow to be firm after the night’s low temperatures. People mistake that for a good parking spot, not realizing when the day warms up, that snow will soften and become slushy.
“Then you get really badly high centered in the afternoon and you can’t get out,” Johnson said.
In a recent situation, travelers were heading to Pendleton and using a main forest highway. Their mistake came in leaving that graveled road and taking a lesser-used mountain road.
Those routes mostly start with a low elevation and then climb.
“And you’re going along and it gets a little worse and a little worse. It’s very common for this to happen,” Johnson said, recounting that this family found themselves stuck atop a ridge of snow with their tires going nowhere.
It took rescuers Daniel Gardner and Paul Smith using a tracked all terrain vehicle to free them and their dogs from the situation, he added.
In a second instance, a group was attempting to reach a popular hot springs when they got bogged down in snow. They were stuck overnight and well into the next day, Johnson said.
He predicts forest roads in the Umatilla Forest will get an early thaw, and that can fool drivers who see roads that are bare without realizing that turning the next corner will put them into snow that’s collected and stayed on the roadside.
And no matter what the conditions are at lower elevations, he added, “the higher you go the higher the risk.”
Shane Dittlinger, recreation program manager for the Umatilla National Forest, echoed Johnson.
“We typically see incidents this time of year where families head up for the day, get stuck, and end up spending the night or making a very long hike out to look for help,” he said, adding many areas of the Blue Mountains have limited or no cell phone coverage.
Officials recommend those traveling through such country bring water, warm clothing and food with them.
Public safety is not the only concern this time of year.
Mountain travel on dirt roads at this time creates ruts. Forest roads are not supposed to be all-weather roads and can be easily damaged, said Shaun Oliver, an engineer with Umatilla National Forest.
“Tire ruts that are just an inch deep can leave lasting impressions that only grow with rain and erosion,” he said.
Some people are looking for “mudding” or “mud bogging” opportunities on wet forest roads. That activity is not only damaging to terrain and vegetation, it is illegal, officials said in a news release.
Some roads, even when the forest road network is fully open, stay closed for wildlife or resources purposes, officials said, noting that other roads and trails are still closed from last year’s flooding.
Cross-country travel is prohibited under the Umatilla National Forest’s management plan.
No matter what mountain road is being contemplated when, it’s vital people understand what their vehicle can and can’t do, Johnson said
“The best mission we can have is the one that never happens.”
For a recreational use map and other information, go to ubne.ws/umatillaforest or call 541-278-3716.