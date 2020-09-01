Wildfire officials said the Rattlesnake Fire burning in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness about 13 miles outside of Dayton had minimal activity Monday, thanks to cooler temperatures and increased humidity.
Today’s update is the final Rattlesnake Fire daily report issued by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3.
Flames are still creeping forward and there is smoldering, especially in the northeast corner of the blaze as large and dry fuel sources continue to burn.
Crews will continue to use hose layouts to cool heat near the Tucannon River, officials said in a news release. Some smoke is still visible in the interior as stumps and heavy fuels continue to burn out.
However, a fire line construction has been completed and suppression repair work is continuing, with the majority of fire crews working their way out of the area today.
One crew will stay on the scene for a few more days, officials said.
Brush chopping and clearing is now finished, resulting in a good fuel break along the Tucannon Road, which remains closed at the Tucannon Campground with no access into the Panjab or Lady Bug Campgrounds.
As well, the Panjab and Rattlesnake trails and the “Patrick Grade” forest service road are closed.
Today’s temperature is predicted to reach 81 degrees and have minimum humidity, with winds at 6-10 mph and gusts up to 16 mph.