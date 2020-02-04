Rates rising for Cascade Natural Gas customers

Rates for Cascade Natural Gas customers will increase next month.
State regulators Monday announced approval of a settlement for the Kennewick-based gas company that will result in a rate increase of about $1.45 for the average residential customer using 57 therms.
That puts the average monthly residential bill at $47.46. The increase starts March 1 for Cascade’s 220,000 customers.
The all-party settlement was an agreement between staff of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and Cascade Natural Gas, as well as the Public Counsel Unit of the Attorney General’s Office, the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers and The Energy Project.
It was approved separately through a vote of the three-member UTC, which is not bound by the request or the agreement.
The increase results in an additional $6.5 million in annual revenues for Cascade Natural Gas. The company had initially requested a revenue increase of $12.7 million, or 5.6%.
The settlement allows Cascade to earn a 7.2% overall rate of return, the announcement said.
This marks the first general rate increase for Cascade since 2018.
A rate hike in the fall was not for general rates but to cover the direct cost of purchased gas on the wholesale market and decoupling mechanisms.
That increase also reflected recovery for pipeline replacement, conservation programs, low-income assistance and refunds related to excess deferred income taxes associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The new increase was first requested at the end of March 2019.
“Making a request to increase prices is something we do not take lightly,” Cascade President and CEO Nicole Kivisto said in a prepared statement. “We do our best to balance the cost to customers with the amount of investment necessary to ensure safe and reliable service.”
The request, she said at the time, was intended to recover investments in infrastructure upgrades, plus increased operations and maintenance costs. The infrastructure portion accounted for about 70% of the original higher request.