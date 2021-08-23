Over the low hum of traffic, even inside busy buildings, the deep roar of a 77-year-old Flying Fortress winging over Walla Walla could be heard from miles away.

It would have been a frightful sound nearly 80 years ago, when hundreds of B-17s, the United States’ primary heavy bomber during World War II, came lumbering into view over the horizon.

The visitation last week at the Walla Walla Regional Airport and the skies over the Walla Walla Valley was more about history and excitement than fear, however. The Sentimental Journey, a craft in the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, was in town for tours and rides.

During WWII, however, while British bombers often conducted night missions against Axis targets, America’s B-17s often flew in broad daylight, blotting out the sun as they slowly moved en masse over their target.

Capable of hauling 4,500 pounds of ordinance on missions that could stretch for days and 2,000 miles round trip, the B-17 dropped more bombs during WWII than any other American plane, around 640,000 tons in all.

Nearly 13,000 were developed during the war, and they earned their nickname as the Flying Fortress due to the deadly M2 Browning machine guns they used to defend themselves on all sides, as well as their legendary ability to limp back home with only one engine or with a tail shot off.

But the daytime missions their crews were assigned to were still incredibly deadly, and more than half, 8,000 in all, were shot down over the fields of Europe or another theater of war.

Today, only five are still flying. Which means that, this past week, 20% of the world’s supply of active B-17s was flying over Walla Walla.

A Sentimental Journey

On Monday, Aug. 16, the B-17G — a final version of the Flying Fortress, which had more guns and optimized gun station designs — named Sentimental Journey landed at the Walla Walla airport.

She was built in 1944, delivered to the U.S. Army Air Force for service in March 1945 and flew missions in the Pacific Theater. The plane was used to map out islands in the Pacific and flew with instruments during the atomic bomb tests near Bikini Atoll to measure the nuclear blast at a distance.

After the war, the Sentimental Journey was used for rescue missions, testing and training flights, before being sold as a “fire bomber,” dumping tons of retardant from its cargo bay onto wildfires. In 1958, it was retired and eventually ended up in the hands of a private owner.

But then, in 1978, it was purchased by the Commemorative Air Force.

Twenty-one years before, the CAF got its start after a small group of ex-service pilots pooled their money to purchase a P-51 Mustang, the agile fighter plane that eventually came to the defense of the beleaguered B-17 during WWII.

Not long after, the group acquired a pair of F8F Bearcats, and their mission became clear: to preserve in flying condition one of every aircraft that flew during the Second World War.

The mission was vital — no one else was systematically preserving the country’s warbirds, and within 15 years, many of the thousands of remaining planes had been stripped of their parts and decommissioned.

More than 50 years later, the CAF claims around 13,000 members and a fleet of over 175 aircraft representing 60 different types of planes.

Units operate across the country, including a 500-member volunteers that make up the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, the CAF’s largest unit and the steward of Sentimental Journey.

The AZCAF has toured the U.S. and Canada for more than 30 years, one of the few organizations offering Living History Rides, which allow people to pay to fly in preserved warbirds.

The organization flies its B-17 and B-25 bombers, C-47 cargo transport, SNJ/T-6 Texan, Beechcraft C-45 and other historic planes over around 40 towns and cities each year.

Prices for those flights range from $95 to $850, which go to support the nonprofit’s mission of introducing a modern public to the military planes of yesterday.

Seats on the Sentimental Journey started at $425 for a waist compartment seat, and ranged up to $850 for a bombadier or navigator seat up front, making them some of the most expensive flights available.

The cost isn’t without reason — operating a B-17 costs around $2,000 per hour, $1,000 of which is in fuel alone, said AZCAF loadmasters Bill Croutch and Mike Strentz. Overhauling just one of the plane’s four engines can cost up to $95,000, Strentz said.

But the mission is worthy, added John Deveau, another member of the Sentimental Journey flight crew, who said the Living History Rides help educate the public on the sacrifices of those who flew 80 years ago.

Connecting with Living History

“Oh gee, that’s neat,” said gleeful resident Stephen Peck after landing from a short flight Friday, Aug. 20.

A ride in the Sentimental Journey was an exhilarating 75th birthday present for Peck, who was born just two years after that plane was manufactured.

“These are the kinds of planes that were flying around when I was a small child, and I always had a fascination with airplanes,” Peck said. “That was really special.”

The iconic warbird brought veterans, pilots and enthusiasts to Walla Walla. Aaron C. Rhodes, a photographer who travels across Washington to document military planes in flight, posting them to airfighters.com, drove an hour to seize a rare opportunity to capture a Flying Fortress in flight.

Beyond the historic significance, the B-17 is also simply an interesting plane to look at. It’s a glacially slow plane, traveling around 160 mph, and its four, hulking engines are audible before the plane was visible amid the smoke from nearby wildfires. On the inside, it “looks like it’s made out of tinfoil,” Peck noted.

“But it’s structurally highly engineered, minimalist stuff that has the capability of carrying 4 tons of bombs. Try that with a roll of tinfoil,” Peck said with a chuckle.

Peck served in the Navy from 1966-70, working on optical instruments from gun sights and range finders to binoculars from the USS Piedmont, a destroyer tender tasked with servicing combat vessels. His father had served in the Navy in WWII, a gunnery officer on the legendary USS Enterprise, and his father’s father served in WWI.

While in the air, Peck reflected on the generation who won the Second World War.

“That generation came home, built the hydroelectric dams, built the interstate highways and fathered a bunch of people that didn’t understand,” Peck reflected. “And then there’s present generation that’s even worse off.”

But some members of the younger generations were also in attendance Friday, including 13-year-old Michael Warren, who was just old enough to fly in the back of the plane.

Michael’s great-grandfather was a pilot himself, and all six of the elder Warren’s children had their pilots licenses before they were 16 years old, said Deanne Warren, Michael’s grandmother. Michael’s grandfather, whom he is named after and who passed away earlier this year, was also a commercial pilot, Deanne Warren added.

Now, as the teenage Michael looked up at one of America’s most iconic planes, a fourth-generation of Warren is also considering a career in the skies, he said.