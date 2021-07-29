The Rainwater Wildlife Area, an 11,000-acre reserve in Columbia County owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, remains closed to public access due to extreme fire danger.
The Board of Trustees of the Umatilla Tribes on July 16 announced the closure of tribal properties located outside of the reservation, citing record-breaking heat, low humidity and dry tinder fuels in the region.
Rainwater will likely remain closed until the end of the fire season, according to officials with the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department.