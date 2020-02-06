UPDATED 6:10 p.m. 2/6/20: Columbia County commissioners met this afternoon to decide whether to declare an emergency for flood conditions.
Commissioner Chuck Amerein told the U-B he and his colleagues determined the county's condition wasn't bad enough for a larger proclamation, but they did declare a local emergency.
This allows officials to "expediate procurement channels" and quickly declare a broader level emergency if needed, he said.
UPDATED 5:30 p.m. 2/6/20: The city of Weston declared a state of emergency for flood conditions at 2:07 p.m. Some houses and bridges are flooded.
Sandbags are available at the western exit at Highway 11 and Highway 204 for residents, according to Suzie Reitz, spokeswoman with East Umatilla Fire and Rescue.
***
Rain and warm temperatures brought flooding to the Walla Walla Valley today, on nearly the 24th anniversary of the damaging 1996 flood.
Blue Creek, various parts of Mill Creek and the Walla Walla River at the Touchet-Gardena Bridge and more were flooded this afternoon, according to Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County Emergency Management director.
One of the families in a home near Mill Creek and Scenic Loop roads sought help on social media, and many stated they would come to their aid.
Frog Hollow Farm workers stated some of their supplies were in danger, too, as the Walla Walla River crept over its banks.
Social media reports were made about Coppei Creek flooding near homes in Waitsburg, as well Cottonwood and Yellowhawk creeks in Walla Walla.
The Walla Walla River also was flooding in Oregon, according to a social media post by the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department & EMS, and the Joe West Bridge was blocked southeast of Milton-Freewater as the water was rising.
The Umatilla County Emergency Management Division urged residents to stay away from rivers and streams. The Umatilla River was flooding in several areas at Bingham Road, southeast of Weston, according to a release, and people had self-evacuated.
No evacuation orders were given the release stated, but people with high water nearby "should be ready to evacuate and move to higher ground."
Besides avoiding Bingham Road, Umatilla County folks were notified of Thorn Hollow Road's closure, and South Walla Walla River Road is closed near Spofford Road. Those needing help should call Umatilla County dispatchers at 541-966-3651.
Areas near rivers and streams in Columbia County were flooding as well, officials said. The Columbia County Commissioners met Thursday afternoon to discuss flooding and determine whether to declare an emergency.
Jessee said Walla Walla County was in "limited operational" mode, meaning county resources were capable of meeting incident requirements and flood conditions pose a significant threat to life, property or the environment or that limited flooding is imminent or occurring, according to the county's Flood Response Plan.
Mutual aid could be requested if conditions worsened, per the plan.
Jessee said Thursday afternoon she had contacted the state's Emergency Management Division seeking more sandbags, as local supplies were dwindling. But, she said Koncrete Industries Inc. on North 13th Avenue was providing sandbags to those "in imminent danger," with water at their doorstep not just within eyesight.
Due to the "extraordinary circumstances," Jessee said, the county was footing the bill and didn't usually provide resources for those fighting flooding on their own property.
She added she was unsure when any of the water would crest, but the forecast from the National Weather Service was "favorable" in that rain was supposed to taper off in the coming days.
Despite the forecast, she said she didn't think conditions would approach those of the 1996 floods. The waters, which crested that year on Feb. 9, likely were caused by impermeable frozen ground, 3 feet of snow in the foothills of the Blue Mountains and heavy, warm rains, which also triggered landslides and mudflows.