Rick Phillips

AGE: 56

OCCUPATION: Licensed Real Estate Broker since 1996 working at Coldwell Banker Walla Walla since 1991

PREVIOUS ELECTED OFFICES: None

LEADERSHIP SERVICE: I have been involved in many things in our community including the Lion's Club, food and toy drives and providing opportunity for local musicians with the Farmers Market and various venues. It is however, the unorganized, unexpected and unpublicized help and service to others that I have spent the most time with.