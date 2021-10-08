What specific issue, or issues, do you hope to address if elected?
We need proper police funding and enforcement strategies to keep our city a safe place for all. I am listening to our officers and will work to find the right resources.
Affordable Housing. We need real, local private sector solutions, encouraged and simplified by the City to create entry level housing that includes enough room for first time buyers to build on their own sweat equity.
Putting the needs of the people of Walla Walla first and striving for better balance between those needs and the push for tourism, growth and expansion while building a more citizen-inclusive approach to decisions that affect us locally with better communications well in advance of votes.
How do you feel that your previous experience has prepared you for the position you are running for?
I have lived in Walla Walla since 1986. Over the last 30 years in the Property Management industry, I have met a wide array of residents while working for and representing owners and investors. My motto has been to treat everyone equally, honestly, and fairly. This has taught me to listen to everyone and come to agreements, resolutions, and solutions to problems. I manage many millions of dollars worth of Real Property, systems and assets and work with many various local, State and Federal entities as needed for safe and appropriate operation. I bring valuable, real world knowledge and experience to serve in this position. I am not a career politician and have nothing to sell. I think we have more great things about our City to preserve than what needs changing. I seek to serve and give back to this great community that has given me so much.
Housing in Walla Walla isn’t affordable for many. What concrete policy decisions would you support to increase affordability?
One of the biggest issues with affordability in Walla Walla is that opportunity and pay are not keeping pace at the level that our current housing costs demand. This is true for renters and home buyers alike. We need a policy that focuses on bringing in sustainable industries and job opportunities first.
We need some zoning for manufactured mobile home parks and/or tiny home communities to give a smaller step into homeownership in our area. We need to reasonably adjust codes and restrictions in some of our growth planning to allow for simpler and more cost-effective solutions for those who need it and could benefit from it with their efforts. We should not make subsidies our go-to solution for all our “affordable housing” needs.
You are running to represent the entirety of the city of Walla Walla, as opposed to one of the city's wards. What qualities help to define the city as a whole, and how would you work to preserve and/or improve upon those qualities?
Running for the city-wide position is very appropriate for me as one of the deciding factors in running is to represent everyone in our community and not a select group, neighborhood, or area. As in my business, I will listen to everyone from the millionaire to the homeless, from Edith Street to Table Rock. As a council member, I will study the issues and do my best to represent all voices within our City. I will look to make proactive decisions rather than reactive. I know the long history of our community and want to ensure we keep moving forward.
We must be better listeners before we speak to certain issues that may or may not directly affect us on the council.
How would you work to bridge the political divide that exists not just across the country, but within the city of Walla Walla as well?
Watching the political divide across our country was one of my decision factors and inspirations to run for the City Council, as a voice for unity despite our differences, is desperately needed.
Tactics of division seem to have become a real trend in our country and for some here in our community. I believe that with the right focus, this issue itself has the potential to be something to unite around by asking ourselves why is this happening? What are the potential consequences? What can we do to unite against this trend and be an example in our State of unity, independence, and peaceful communication about real issues that affect us all? We absolutely can be a united, free, and loving community even with disagreement among us.
