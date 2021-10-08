What specific issue, or issues, do you hope to address if elected?
The public deserves a full understanding of how and why the City Council arrives at its decisions regarding implementing policies as well as decisions on taxes and spending. I strongly believe the Council should fully vet — in public — proposals it considers long before the final vote. The public must have ample time to be heard. This is the people’s government, not the Council’s or city staff’s. Council members must ask questions that help bring a deeper understanding of the issues to the public. I will ask those questions. Expediency must never overshadow transparency.
How do you feel that your previous experience has prepared you for the position you are running for?
My entire professional career — a reporter, columnist and editorial writer for the Union-Bulletin newspaper for more than 40 years — involved understanding and analyzing public policy, often the city of Walla Walla’s, as well as state and federal governments. I understand Walla Walla, its people and this community. As a reporter, I rode with police officers, spent a 24-hour shift at the fire station going on calls and have seen first-hand what it takes to keep up our parks and streets. I have the skills to look at issues in depth and the temperament to reach a consensus. I believe it’s critical to listen to all sides when discussing or debating to fully understand issues in order to arrive at a prudent decision.
Housing in Walla Walla isn’t affordable for many. What concrete policy decisions would you support to increase affordability?
The price of real estate is driven by three things: Location, location, location. The fact is Walla Walla has become a very desirable location to move to or buy a second (or rental/vacation) home. This has driven up the price of housing to mind-boggling levels. City government is limited in what it can do to alter the laws of supply and demand. However, the city can continue to approve prudent land-use regulations and provide incentives for new housing projects that add more homes under $300,000. As a Council member, I see my role as representing those who live in Walla Walla, not those who hope to move here.
You are running to represent Walla Walla’s South Ward. What distinct needs does your ward have, and how will you work to meet them while representing the South Ward in the city council?
The South Ward, at one time, was considered the most rural part of the city. No longer. The South Ward has seen an incredible growth in housing over the past 25 years (my length of residency in the ward) in the city limits and into the nearby urban growth area in the county. As a result, annexation of these urban areas of the county has been and will continue to be an issue — a heated one for many. Moving forward, I believe it is critical to make certain developers fully cover the cost of needed infrastructure — expanded roads to accommodate increased traffic, water and sewer as well as the added use of city services — before home construction and annexation is approved.
How would you work to bridge the political divide that exists not just across the country, but within the city of Walla Walla as well?
Bridging this troubling political divide is a cornerstone of my campaign. I have made it clear that I will serve in this nonpartisan office in a nonpartisan way. I am very troubled that some have made the City Council races partisan, including taking contributions from specific political parties. I am not affiliated with either political party, nor do I want to be. I spent my entire newspaper career seeking to report and comment on partisan politics objectively. As a candidate, I see myself as a moderate, able to identify the strengths and weaknesses in the stands taken by the major political parties. I will keep partisanship out of city politics. My allegiance is only to the people of Walla Walla.
