What specific issue, or issues, do you hope to address if elected?
I will continue to encourage developers to diversify the housing types they build to increase workforce housing units, providing working families with safe affordable housing options. Additionally, I am protecting our existing senior housing communities ensuring that hundreds of homes are not lost to profit driven development. Second, I will also continue to support small businesses to ensure their continued success and resiliency in College Place. This includes building upon our public art projects that attract visitors who will do business here. Finally, we will continue to invest in the infrastructure that companies are looking for in a city when they are considering where to locate their business. This in turn, will provide the city with increased tax revenue and our residents with employment opportunities.
How do you feel that your previous experience has prepared you for the position you are running for?
I have been Mayor since 2019, and prior to that I was on the City Council. Additionally, I have extensive executive level and organizational leadership experience in the finance and business industries. I have worked and managed complex budgets in the millions of dollars and ensured business stability and profitability. Most importantly, I have managed, trained, and collaborated with professionals of various levels on projects that have delivered success and increased sustainability. A leader must be able to see the strengths and weaknesses of an organization. In the years that I have been Mayor, the city has acquired millions is grants or very low interest loans to repair dangerous issues and shortcomings in the city’s infrastructure and staffing, that had been ignored for decades.
Housing in College Place isn’t affordable for many. What concrete policy decisions would you support to increase affordability?
I am on the Governor’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board representing Eastern Washington Cities because of my education, experience, and understanding of the complexities that affect affordable housing. Since becoming mayor, we have updated our development code which allows for more housing types and sizes to be built, reduced lot sizes so more housing can be built on land, and we are protecting affordable housing for senior citizens. I am in support of cottage housing communities, smaller homes for 1-2 individuals with shared outdoor communal space, and I am encouraging developers to construct more multi-family type housing. Finally, we are monitoring the inventory of housing that are used for vacation rentals to safeguard against negative housing inventory. All these policies will increase workforce and retirement housing.
Do you feel like the city is adequately prepared for future emergencies, whether they are caused by a more extreme climate, another pandemic, or other social or natural disaster? If not, how could it better prepare for the future?
Absolutely! Over the past two years we have invested millions in systems technology, first responders’ recruitment and training, infrastructure improvements (including digging and building water wells and reinforcing underground utilities), and regularly engage in regional collaborations and conversations with other municipalities for mutual support. I am proud to say that during the pandemic, College Place did not lose one business due to lack of financial support, and the city provided free health and safety supplies over several well-organized city events to ensure everyone who wanted had access to them. However, there is always room for improvement. One issue is the regional 911 and Emergency Center, which needs to be relocated and upgraded so that it can provide us with the support we need.
How would you work to bridge the political divide that exists not just across the country, but within the city of College Place as well?
In College Place, elected positions are non-partisan, or at least they are supposed to be. I’ve never allowed politics in city business and will never do so. The job of the mayor is to serve all citizens, without bias or personal preferences. I have not, and will not, align the position, or the city, with a political group or cause, staying independent and not beholden to any outside influencers. I am a mayor of the people-for the people, and I am committed to serve with community in mind. I urge us all to stop being political and start being caring neighbors. We must stop attacking and instead have respectful conversations. We must find what unities us and stop creating things that separate us.
