What specific issue, or issues, do you hope to address if elected?
Police funding has become an issue caused by staff shortages due to recent retirements. It takes roughly a year to train a new Police Officer candidate. So, staffing levels are down resulting in crime statistics rising unacceptable and overtime pay has placed a strain on the general fund. To avoid future problems, I recommend a proactive policy of hiring a year in advance of pending retirements. This policy may appear as if we’re overstaffing when hiring training candidates when we are already at full staff.
Another issue is the municipal golf course. In the past, this was an award-winning course, but rumors say that with the new golf course management team take over, things could become questionable. My want to ensure the golf course stays an 18-hole golf course and attention is given to the care, upkeep and improvements that would return this course to award winning stature.
How do you feel that your previous experience has prepared you for the position you are running for?
I owned my own local, retail furniture and appliance store for almost 20 years, served as a department supervisor at Home Depot for 10 years, and was a Human Resource Manager for a local transportation company with personnel stationed in three states for 15 years. These experiences in dealing with budgets, operations and staffing issues paved the way for my first term on City Council. Now, I have served as a City Council member for the last 3 years, 10 months. I currently chair the Legislative Committee which means I must interact face to face with County and Port Commissioners, State and Federal Senators and Representatives. I’ve testified at Legislative hearings in Olympia and have attended several legislative dinners with State and Federal legislators representing the needs of Walla Walla.
Housing in Walla Walla isn’t affordable for many. What concrete policy decisions would you support to increase affordability?
I advocate zoning code changes that would change new housing development lot sizes from R-96 (4 houses per acre) down to R-48 or less (8-9 houses per acre). The cost to the builder for the real estate would be less and therefore the finished home would sell for less. I encourage in-fill (vacant lots already inside the City limits) where utilities and infrastructure already are present and the cost to build on those lots are less. Finally, I am an advocate of building in areas of town where infrastructure needs are less cash intensive (no bridges to build over streams, creeks and/or gullies.
You are running to represent Walla Walla’s South Ward. What distinct needs does your ward have, and how will you work to meet them while representing the South Ward in the city council?
South Ward residents’ main concern revolves around new housing developments south of the City. Numerous e-mails have been received by Council members addressing their views on the matter. But any decision needs full public discussion and citizen input, particularly from residents of the South Ward. I also have ideas for the primary South Ward park (Howard Tietan Park) to make it more user friendly – add a walking/jogging path around its’ perimeter, and add a gazebo or picnic shelter.
How would you work to bridge the political divide that exists not just across the country, but within the city of Walla Walla as well?
There has become a polarized political difference of ideals in our country, state and sadly our city. I feel we should all actively work towards a more civil and understanding discourse. The Holy Bible says we should “edify one another.” Edify means to build up. A person cannot build another up by tearing him/her down. So much more can be accomplished by building one another up. That is what I try to practice and encourage others in doing.
Emry Dinman can be reached at emrydinman@wwub.com or 425-941-5829.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.