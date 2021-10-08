What specific issue, or issues, do you hope to address if elected?
I hope to address safety related issues. Safety is something that is so very important to me. It touches every aspect of every decision that the city council will be making. I care about the people of this city and how this city grows and progresses. My support of our first responders is key to safety as well.
How do you feel that your previous experience has prepared you for the position you are running for?
Having owned an agriculture business for over forty years has given me a variety of skills.
Some days you are a mechanic, other days you are collaborating with people on business deals, some days you are working on marketing strategies, buying and selling products, other days you are figuring out tillage options for particular piece of ground or crop. Farmers are problem solvers.
Housing in Walla Walla isn’t affordable for many. What concrete policy decisions would you support to increase affordability?
In terms of Affordable Housing, local land use regulations and local zoning, such as density restrictions, make it hard to create the density needed to make an affordable housing project work. I will work as a city council member to help solve problems related to these restrictions. We also need to promote affordable housing to local leaders as an economic benefit to our community. I’ll be speaking up, when given the chance, to publicly support affordable housing tax credits and other resources available at State and Federal levels.
You are running to represent Walla Walla’s South Ward. What distinct needs does your ward have, and how will you work to meet them while representing the South Ward in the city council?
The Central Ward needs continued infrastructure improvements, such as bridges, streets and sidewalks, not unlike the South Ward. Continued maintenance of our city parks and urban tree canopy contributes to all citizens in Walla Walla.
How would you work to bridge the political divide that exists not just across the country, but within the city of Walla Walla as well?
Bridging the divide really starts on a personal level. It starts with me and how I conduct myself toward others. Listening to others point of view is the first step.
