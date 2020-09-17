It was 12:20 a.m. when Walla Walla firefighter and medic Paul Renwick left home to fight the Evans Canyon fire north of Naches.
He woke his wife to say goodbye, but he left his three sons sleeping. He would not see any of them for the next two weeks.
He was not the only one to make such a sacrifice. According to Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey, this summer his department alone has sent 15 firefighters to the fire line for a total of 75 days of hot, dirty work. And that’s not even counting firefighters from surrounding cities and volunteers from the county fire districts.
The Walla Walla Professional Firefighters, the local labor union through the International Association of Firefighters, posted earlier this month nearly 20% of its members have been deployed across Washington since Labor Day to help contain wildfires.
The fire names scroll past in a haze of smoke and ash: Colockum, Coulee Meadows, Road 11, Saddle Mountain, Pearl Hill, Colfax, and Evans Canyon, where Renwick and fellow Walla Walla firefighter Eric Wood were headed to serve on the Southeast Strike Team.
Despite the hardship, everyone on the fire line is there because he or she chooses to be.
“Not everyone has the desire to spend up to 14 days fighting wildland fires, sleeping on the ground, and eating MREs,” Yancey said. “In our department we have a weekly rotation for personnel to sign up. It’s completely voluntary. However, they do get paid if they are deployed.”
Cole Massey is a firefighter who wears many hats, among them those of chaplain to first responders, volunteer and wildlands firefighter and base camp manager. He is currently deployed to the Cold Creek Fire that has closed U.S. Highway 12 near White Pass, but he spoke to the U-B before heading to the fire line.
“Firefighters are usually type A personalities with a need to be needed, and getting deployed fulfills a desire to help,” he said. “We range from career and volunteer to contract firefighters. We can receive a phone call at any time, to get deployed to almost any state or country. We get to help save a city or tame a beast while serving a community. We get to answer a call that a lot of people dream about, and our years of training get put to use for a great cause.”
Renwick, less than 24 hours home from his own two-week deployment, said there are numerous draws to the work.
“Some do it for the excitement, some for the camaraderie, some for the opportunity to make some extra money, some simply do it because they love to fight wildfires,” he said. “When I initially signed up it was because I wanted to gain experience in wildland firefighting. I have been a firefighter for 10 years, and I am looking to progress to the next step and promote within the city of Walla Walla Fire Department. I figured the experience gained on wildland fires would just make me a more well-rounded fireman.”
Most people will never face the fire line, so Renwick painted a vivid picture of what it’s like.
Here’s how he describes it: “The time on the fire line is moments of pure adrenaline and excitement, mixed with boredom and monotony. The initial attack is the excitement, the fire is growing, there are not enough resources on scene, and all of the firefighters are spread thin.
“Every firefighter on scene is giving all they can in an attempt to stop the spread and save what they can. The end of the deployment is a little more monotonous. That time is spent patrolling lines and mopping up.”
Asked about the smells, sights and sounds, he continued. “The smell is like that of a campfire
where you can’t get out of the smoke. When the winds shift the fire sounds like a jet engine getting ready to launch a plane off a flight deck, mixed with cracks of timber burning and the sounds of large rocks thundering down the mountain.”
At the end of the day, he added “After spending long hours on the fire line, (some shifts we worked on the line for over 24 hours) we would head back to camp. In camp a kitchen is set up to feed hundreds of firefighters. There is a portable shower and a sea of tents.”
And COVID-19 has made things even more difficult.
“With the COVID restrictions our crews have to be more careful; wearing a mask in camp, disinfecting the vehicle and equipment,” said Yancey. “I’ve heard the food vendors who contract with the state have taken longer to set up, so crews are on their own in the beginning. We purchased MREs for the crews to take with them.”
But even while facing the extreme challenges of the fire line, the firefighters can’t help but worry about loved ones at home.
As Renwick left town, his three sons had their first day back at school, which because of COVID-19 looked very different this year.
“I was leaving, I wasn’t sure how long I would be gone, and my wife had to take care of many firsts for my family without any help,” he recalled. “Working for the fire department my family is used to me being gone for 24 hours at a time, but this was different as neither myself nor my family knew how long I would be gone for. My wife is an absolute rock star who is very supportive and is able to handle things at home while I am away.”
As it turned out he was gone for two full weeks.
“We worked on the Evans Canyon fire for seven days,” he said. “When we were about to be sent home from the Evans Canyon Fire our Strike Team was re-deployed to the Pearl Hill Fire. We left our homes at about 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 and did not return home until Sept. 15 at around 5 p.m.”
Coming home can be a big adjustment. Massey points out that ”sometimes tensions can be high when we get back, because the unknown of getting deployed again is always lingering around those who are near to us. We can be tired and irritable. We see stuff continually that most people never see in person.”
But there’s also joy and satisfaction.
“Coming home is just as you would imagine,” Renwick said. “We are all very excited to get home and see our loved ones, and share the stories of the last two weeks. I have three sons, twin 14-year-old boys, and a 9-year-old boy. They love to hear the
stories of the previous two weeks’ adventures.”
There’s adventure, but also danger. As Yancey put it, “Wildland firefighting is dangerous work, it takes special training and certifications. As more and more homes are built in the urban interface areas, our job becomes more difficult. We find ourselves trying to protect these structures, which takes more personnel and vehicles. Homeowners can help by keeping a green area around their homes, cabins and make sure they sign up for their local emergency notification system so they can be alerted if there is a need to evacuate.”
But fires keep burning, and Yancey describes 2020 as a “terrible” year for wildfires. Still, for all the hardship and sacrifice, something keeps drawing both Renwick and Massey back to the fire line.
Renwick is already planning to return.
“After having been deployed for these two fires I will continue to sign up. I do want to gain more experience, but I also crave the excitement and the organized chaos, the feeling of accomplishment to see a house or a farmer’s crop still standing.”
For Massey, too, there’s no question about the satisfaction he gains from his work.
“We are a small group of people that attack big things head-on. We are a family on any fire, in any state during any time of year.”
And, he continued, “It feels good to complete a directive or mission and leave an area knowing that your blood was on your tools, your sweat is in the ground and you may have had a few tears with your comrades. We leave it all on the fire line.”