A woman from Pullman was injured in a one-car crash at Lyons Ferry in rural Columbia County on Tuesday morning, June 22, according to a report from Washington State Patrol.
Crystal M. Poorman, 27, was the sole occupant of the 2010 Ford Fusion that crashed 6 miles west of Starbuck at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report.
Troopers said Poorman was driving north of Lyons Ferry Road and drove straight through its crossing with state Route 261 and ran into the embankment on the other side of the T-intersection.
Poorman's vehicle was damaged and towed, but not totaled, the report noted.
Poorman had unspecified injuries and was taken to Providence St. Mary Regional Medical Center in Walla Walla. She was wearing a seat belt.
The hospital has not responded to an inquiry on Poorman's condition.
No other vehicles were involved and the crash is still being investigated by WSP.