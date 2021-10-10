Former College Place police officer Lonnie Croft says he’s running for city council to serve his community again, this time to keep local leaders in check, oppose mandates and empower local police.
“I’ve served my country, served my state, served my city, every time in uniform,” Croft said in an interview. “And I wanted to serve again in another capacity. This was a good time to do it.”
Croft is running for College Place City Council Position 7, which is currently held by his opponent, Monica Boyle.
Monica Boyle hopes to continue bringing years of experience in community development to the College Place City Council in order to build a city that has housing and opportunities for children such as hers.
“My son is looking at colleges and next steps, and he’s not sure if there are career opportunities for him in the Valley,” Boyle said in an interview. “Being able to grow those opportunities is so important. I think that starts with College Place growing and becoming ready for more small businesses.”
She is running for reelection to City Council Position 7, to which she was appointed in May.
Both Boyle and Croft have longstanding ties to the College Place community.
Boyle brings experience in the public sector, having worked in the corrections field, including for the Washington State Penitentiary. And, experience in the private sector, working for the United Way of the Blue Mountains, a Walla Walla-based non-profit that provides funding to human services and other nonprofits across the region. As the Director of Development and Finance, Boyle is responsible for making sure that donations are tracked and spent responsibly.
“I think I have a really great insight into what our community and residents need,” Boyle said. “I see the community needs that come through our doors and know the services that are available to help our residents stay afloat.”
In 1999, Croft started working for the College Place Police Department, where he continued to work for eight years. Now, he works with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a maintenance worker for the Mill Creek Flood Control Project and has deployed with the USACE to disaster areas including the Virgin Islands in 2017 in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Croft said he wants to bring a different perspective to City Council, to cultivate a better relationship between City Hall and the police, and to bring city government back in line with what he thinks are the values of local residents.
“I see my role as being to keep our local leaders in check, to keep the city mayor in check, to keep them apprised that if they get off task, to just remind them who we are and what our community wants to have happen,” Croft said.
Croft also said he had developed good working relationships with the county’s commissioners and said an effective partnership between city and county would be vital to open land for development and start to address College Place’s affordable housing crisis. However, Croft also emphasized that he doesn’t want to spoil the small-town qualities of the city with too much growth.
In the end, Croft said he hopes to have a positive impact on his community and wants to be the type of council member that residents feel comfortable approaching and talking to.
