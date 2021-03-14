Providence St. Mary has promoted Lindsey Oldridge to development officer for the Institute for Human Caring.
The promotion was announced by Emily Volland, director of communication at Kadlec, covering for Providence St. Mary/Providence Medical Group.
A member of the St. Mary team since 2008, Oldridge has served as Providence St. Mary Foundation chief philanthropy officer since 2018. In that post, she built and cultivated strong community relationships and support for the St. Mary mission, Volland said.
“While we will certainly miss Lindsey, we are excited for her and know she will continue to serve Providence in a meaningful and impactful way,” Volland said.
Providence St Mary Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Susan Blackburn will work with Oldridge and appropriate leadership to provide a seamless transition, Volland said.
“I’m grateful for the many opportunities and experiences I’ve had during my time with Providence St. Mary,” Oldridge said in the release. “I look forward to continuing in service as a person of Providence through philanthropy on a global scale. While it’s difficult to leave, I’m reassured by the strength of the foundation’s board, team and financial position.”