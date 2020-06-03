Peaceful demonstrators gathered in downtown Walla Walla for the fourth day in a row Tuesday to protest racism and police brutality in the U.S. — a movement seen across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, Minn., who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protests across the nation have called for an end to police brutality, though Walla Walla’s protests have managed to remain free of the damage and riots of other communities since they started Saturday.
Tuesday’s gathering brought together about 20 people in front of Land Title Plaza at the corner of First Avenue and East Main Street.
The private property was blocked off by orange cones. Symbols and slogans were strewn across city sidewalks nearby, such as, “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.”
Protestors, largely clad in masks as part of pandemic preparations, stood mostly silent, holding signs and chatting with one another occasionally.
“Generally, everyone has been calm and collected,” said protester Jose Andrade, 20.
Andrade has been at the Walla Walla protests since Saturday and plans to return as long as they continue.
He said he was there to support the “Black Lives Matter” movement, particularly as a Latino person.
“I can’t stand for this injustice in any way,” Andrade said. He recalled how his parents told him to behave and say the rights things when pulled over by police, how he feared for his parents growing up, wondering if they would be killed or not come home because they were apprehended for being illegal immigrants.
“I want to build a better future,” Andrade said. He called for Latinos to unite with the cause and be attentive to the needs of black Americans.
Other protesters showed the same mentality.
“I have a bi-racial cousin,” demonstrator Maddy Moore, 18, said. “I don’t want him living in a world where he has to fear police brutality.”
Three police officers stood across the street, another two were positioned at Land Title Plaza and two others were positioned at either end of the block at the corner of Colville Street and First Avenue, respectively.
“I think it’s slightly ridiculous,” Moore said of the police presence. “There’s way more than there were yesterday.”
Fellow protesters Zoe Russo, 18, Hazel Hayes, 21, and Trinity Bunch, 18, said there were some verbal altercations at Monday’s protest between anti-police protesters and other protesters who there only to protest racism.
They said in any protest there will be nuances of opinions and different motivations, but they wanted to see positive changes, regardless of viewpoints. Russo said they were still unified under the cause of ending racism in America.
A Land Title employee stood watch over the square. One of the chalk writings on the sidewalk had arrows pointing to the cones around the plaza and read “PIG ZONE.”
Walla Walla Sgt. Jeremy Maiuri, who was overseeing the night shift for Walla Walla police Tuesday, said he wasn’t aware of extra officers being on the scene compared to Monday.
Maiuri said the police have experienced “99%” positive feedback from the protesters so far. He said police have been monitoring social media to follow when protests will happen. The only larger presence he was aware of was when officers observed Sunday’s protest where hundreds of people attended.
“Mainly, we’re there to keep people off private property and maintain their right to protest,” Maiuri said. “... Of course there were people with some negative things to say about us ... We understand everybody’s frustrated by everything right now.”
The protesters gathered Tuesday said they understood that police were there because they were told to be there.
“They’re doing their jobs,” Andrade said.
Russo and Bunch said, aside from the flared tempers Monday, the protests have been peaceful and powerful and show the ability of the local community to come together. They said most of the response on social media has been positive and uplifting, although there are always outliers.
The protesters said they would be back, day after day, if necessary.
“I want to keep going until they hear what we’re saying,” Moore said.