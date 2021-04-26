A motorcyclist from Prosser was seriously hurt after hitting a horse trailer at Wallula Junction on Saturday, April 24, according to Washington State Patrol.
Luis E. Quiroa, 35, was driving west on U.S. Highway 730 on a 2011 Suzuki GR-1000 around 2:10 p.m., according to a report from WSP.
Anne C. Coote, 61, of Echo then turned left from U.S. Highway 12 in a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck hauling a horse trailer.
Quiroa struck Coote’s trailer as she pulled out, according to the report.
Quiroa was wearing a helmet but was transported via Lifeflight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Hospital staff were not able to provide his condition Sunday.
Coote and her passenger, Richard M. Levy, 69, of Echo were not injured and were both wearing seat belts.
Charges against Coote were pending, WSP reported, and the crash is still under investigation.
Coote’s truck had no damage and the trailer had minimal damage, according to the report.
The road was blocked for about two hours while Lifeflight landed and the investigation was conducted.