A Walla Walla man previously accused of molesting two girls he knew has been charged with molesting another girl after she agreed to talk to investigators.
Samuel J. Flowers, 38, who was charged with second- and third-degree child molestation in November 2018, was also charged Friday with first-degree child molestation and other child sex crimes.
In the most recent case, Flowers was accused of molesting a girl he knew who was 11 at the time of the alleged crime in 2016, reports stated.
He had been released from jail in December 2018 awaiting trial in the previous child sex case.
However, he was arrested Saturday and appeared in court Monday morning for the new case, where his bail was set at $100,000.
The 14-year-old girl told a detective in September that Flowers had touched her inappropriately while they were watching a movie alone, records stated.
Two other children were in a different room, she told police, and others were out of town.
In the previous case, Flowers was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, after being accused of inappropriately touching two girls he knew sometime in 2013, 2014, 2017 and/or 2018. He pleaded not guilty Dec. 3, 2018, his $100,000 bail was lifted the same month, and he was released on conditions.
His trial in this case is scheduled for Nov. 19.