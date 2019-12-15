Proposed Pacific Power changes would decrease rates

Pacific Power on Friday announced a proposal to rethink for production, transmission and use of electricity that could ultimately lead to a rate reduction.
The electric provider filed a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission the Portland-based energy company says supports grid resiliency and increases renewable generation.
The request, which had not yet been posted by the UTC on Saturday, also calls for an overall rate decrease of 1.1 %. If accepted as proposed, that portion would take effect Jan. 1, 2021, Pacific Power said. More specific savings were not detailed in the announcement.
The stage has been set for this since 2014, the company said. Its investments to upgrade wind power production, acquire new wind and solar generation and build new transmission to get the power where it’s needed has set up the company to “maximize renewable energy and enhance reliability.”
“Pacific Power’s top priority is to deliver affordable, safe and reliable electricity while supporting Washington customers’ desire for more renewable generation to power their homes and businesses,” said Pacific Power President and CEO Stefan Bird in a prepared statement. “Through both innovation and investment, we’re focused on increasing our renewable generation capacity, expanding our energy grid and making it more resilient and secure.”
Bird said the filing nearly doubles the amount of renewable wind energy serving Washington customers.
The approach, Pacific Power said, aligns with the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, charting a path to emission-free electricity by 2045. The proposal also seeks to align costs with use patterns, establish time-of-use pilot programs for more customer options, and streamline prices for streetlights to allow more communities across the state to keep their streets safe and bright more efficiently, the announcement said.
Pacific Power has more than 740,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California.