Law enforcement authorities reported shooting a 31-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant with a “less-lethal projectile” Wednesday.
According to a release from the Walla Walla Police Department, Robert P. Burgess, 31, was arrested at an apartment in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street around 12:45 p.m.
Burgess was wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections. Police were given consent to search the apartment for him.
After initially closing himself in a room, Burgess emerged but was not compliant with authorities, according to a release from Sgt. Eric Knudson.
That’s when he was shot in the leg by the 40 mm projectile. The less-lethal rounds are typically made from bean bags or soft rubber.
During the search, dispatch received a false report, saying Burgess was at another location, an attempt to throw off the police.
Burgess was evaluated at a hospital before being transported to the Walla Walla County Jail. He was scheduled to have his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday. He was charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply and a DOC violation.