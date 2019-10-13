The city of Walla Walla’s new Neighborhood Engagement Program will have a kick off event next week that allows people to learn about the program and voice the needs of their communities.

It will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the new Pioneer Park Garden Center. Organizers will provide child care, light refreshments and Spanish interpretation.

Community members from all backgrounds and expertise are pulling their resources together to connect neighbors through the program.

The purpose is to get residents to know their neighbors and discuss the needs of their neighborhood. The results could be block parties, designs for disaster preparedness kits, a plan to help each other walk dogs, a system of watching for crime and all other things a community needs to feel safe and connected, said program steering committee members.

Cameron Conner, a student at Whitman College with a double-major in politics and rhetoric, is an intern for the city and became the Neighborhood Initiative coordinator this May through the city manager, Nabiel Shawa.

Conner says, “I agreed to take on this project because I believe the relationships we share around us make or break our well being.”

He has experience connecting people to resources through a nonprofit he co-founded in Nepal, Conscious Connections Foundation, which raised funds to provide resources to small villages during Nepals’ Gorkha earthquake in 2015.

Walla Walla’s Neighborhood Engagement Program is a citywide approach and relies on members of the community to lay the groundwork for their neighborhoods to accomplish this vision, Conner said.

At the event the city will be looking for three to five “trial neighborhoods” to participate as pilot partners. After April 2020, the city will assess the progress of the neighborhoods and try to expand the program to the rest of Walla Walla, according to the steering committee.

Roger Esparza, a member of the Walla Walla Latino Alliance, got involved in the program’s steering committee because he wants to build gathering places. He would like to get the musicians in his neighborhood together to play music for the community. He mentioned that Walla Walla has outstanding organizations, all sorts of programs, fresh air and everything at its disposal, “so lets make it so everybody enjoys life here.”

Liz Jessee, the Walla Walla County Emergency Management director, got involved because she would like everyone in the community to know they have access to resources that will help them create a disaster-preparedness plan.

She was introduced to a program called Map Your Neighborhood, which gives a step-by-step guide on how to prepare a neighborhood for a disaster. This includes drawing out the locations of neighbors, listing contacts and collecting information on everyone’s skills, equipment and needs.

Sergio Hernandez, the access and equity coordinator from the Walla Walla School District said, “The idea for me was, what barriers need to be removed for the citizens to participate? Fear of the unknown, language, economic ... ?

A big effort of the program, Conner said, is “familiarizing communities with resources the city has to offer and making them feel comfortable utilizing them.”