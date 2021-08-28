As Americans have watched their country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, punctuated Thursday morning with an attack that killed at least 12 U.S. servicemembers and many more Afghan civilians, many have felt powerless to mitigate the pain and suffering half a world away.
In Walla Walla, a group of young activists decided they couldn’t just sit by and watch — it may have been a small one, but they had a part to play.
So Elizabeth Moore, a recent Walla Walla High School grad currently on leave from her overseas university, scrambled to quickly rally activists she knew from high school, who had previously worked to lobby city council or participated in last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.
At Utrecht University in the Netherlands, where Moore studies pre-law, she had come across a surprisingly effective fundraising tactic: holding a yard sale.
“I was part of a few clubs at my university, but one of them is really advocating for free Palestine, and we were doing a lot of yard sales,” Moore said. “And I just realized that it was super easy to set it up, because people always want to give away stuff and buy stuff.”
With a mission in mind, the group reached out to friends, family, and Walla Walla’s Network of Exceptional Women, asking for enticing donations to fill a yard.
Moore and company weren’t disappointed. Their community donated a small mountain of clothes and tchotchkes, lamps and linens, cowboy boots and more than one hot pink fedora. Their yard sale Sunday, Aug. 21, raised more than $1,000 in a single day.
On Tuesday, the group of young activists sent their proceeds, totaling $1,108.70, to the Afghanistan Relief Organization, a U.S. based nonprofit founded in 1998.
The ARO provides basic relief needs, including clothing, medical supplies and food, as well as educational and professional development opportunities to Afghans.
The organization established a school in Kabul in early 2002, shortly after the fall of the Taliban regime, and a vocational training center in 2006. Enrollment at these institutions is free and prioritized for children, girls and refugee returnees. The group also operates a dental clinic that serves low-income patients.
It is not clear how the organization’s activities will be impacted by the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul. The Union-Bulletin was unable to contact the ARO before deadline.
But the organization came highly recommended by people living and working in the region, Moore said, and is run entirely by volunteers, keeping administrative costs low.
“Like 5% of money goes to fundraising, and the rest goes fully to their programs,” Moore said. “That’s huge, because with larger organizations, it’s always 20 or 30%.”
The fundraiser was relatively easy to put together, Moore emphasized, and she encourages others who are interested in supporting a worthy cause to consider yard sales. Even if $1,000 won’t stop the collapse of Afghanistan or heal the wounds left by 20 years of occupation, it was important to try to help, she said.
“We have access to footage of these disasters that are happening all over the world and that our taxes play a role in,” Moore said. “Watching social media and seeing journalists on the ground and not being able to do anything just felt ridiculous.”