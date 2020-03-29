Prison worker finds healing in art

The artist — and a prison counselor — said he has taught himself how to get through anything.
Michael Butler, 48, was born in Walla Walla, but moved to the Umatilla Indian Reservation at age 4, after his parents divorced. That’s where his self-education began, from learning how to “talk normally” with a speech impediment, to learning despite his dyslexia.
And painting. Mostly painting, he said.
“I learned at a young age I could disappear; I could start healing myself with art,” Butler said, adding he could pick up a pen or pencil and draw himself away on virtually any surface.
It was a welcome distraction, he said, as his father left when Butler was a year old and his mother and stepfather weren’t really “present.”
However, his art took a backseat for a few years while attending high school in Weston and then Blue Mountain and Walla Walla community colleges. It was easier, he said, as his art was discouraged while growing up.
“I ended up being one of those kids who wanted to inspire other people,” he said, adding that he would try to get a ball during the last moments of play in any sport to make the final score.
He also was an adrenaline junkie, wrecking motorcycles and getting into fights with bigger people as a teenager, yet only having surgery for injuries once.
“I ended up doing all kinds of things,” Butler said. “I wanted to live life to the fullest (until) life would take me.”
But those didn’t include drugs or much alcohol, he added. He did, however, break most of the bones in his body and lose teeth in fights. His back was broken twice, among other things.
Then, he had a change after moved out of his parent’s home and headed to Cave Junction, Ore.
“At 21, I pulled the cork on everything,” Butler said. “I decided society wasn’t for me. I quit society and moved further and further into the mountains.”
Tagging along were his girlfriend he’d met at college and their daughter. And his wolf-dog, of course.
The tribe moved toward Alaska, but only made it to Curlew, a small town near the Canadian border, while living off the land.
He said he caught fish with his bare hands and they all gathered other items they might need. They also ran into an older man who lent them his antique cabin.
It was good timing, Butler said, because his girlfriend was about to give birth to their first son. He ended up delivering the baby in the cabin, and even had an old scale with which to weigh him.
His hunger for art returned, though.
Soon the family moved and he found working at a foundry in Walla Walla, where he was tasked with sculpting in various mediums.
His bosses liked his work, Butler said, thinking him talented and quick. His skills earned him trips to Florida and elsewhere for works the foundry produced. The gig lasted about four years, he said.
Then, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists struck the United States.
“Everybody stopped buying art,” he said.
Coincidentally, he said, his foundry workplace had windows facing the Washington State Penitentiary.
“I thought, ‘Those (employees) over there are never going to have to worry about going to work because they’ll always have a job,” Butler said.
Within months, Butler applied and was hired as a corrections officer and rose to the rank of sergeant. Now, as a classifications counselor who works on caseloads to finding the best placement for inmates and communicates with their families, he recently celebrated his 18th anniversary working at the prison.
Yet the road was shaky.
His girlfriend of ten years and mother to their four children left, making him a single father.
Then his daughter died six years ago at age 21 in her sleep, he said. Doctors told him she likely died from anorexia, although she wasn’t anorexic at the time and he was unaware she had suffered from the eating disorder.
Doctors explained the effects of the illness could’ve caused irreversible damage to her heart that caught up to her several years later, Butler said.
Her death caused him to sell everything but his home, he said, and it shook him into a personal transformation.
“She was the artist of the kids,” he said. “We were so close; we were inseparable... I ended up taking up the art reins again. Not just for her, but for everyone else in life, in the world.”
Meanwhile, he gradually stopped being so competitive at work, where he had taken leadership roles and been part of special teams. The constant feeling of needing to be the best while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder was taking its toll.
“I was a badass for 18 years,” he said.
The change took about three years, he said. But he worked into a counselor role, as well as beekeeper in the penitentiary’s apiary program. The program helps inmates learn how to tend to bees and harvest honey as part of Evergreen State College’s Sustainability in Prisons Project. They also can become certified apprentice beekeepers.
Eight years ago, he married and had three more children.
He also discovered meditation helped in healing, he said. Even though many of his injured bones were never fixed properly, he said his daily morning ritual of yoga, breathing, meditation, and light weight training has strengthened him. He said he doesn’t feel “broken” — although his shoulder might not be in the right place.
After figuring out what he could do after his daughter’s death, he said, his love of putting acrylics and oils to canvas returned.
“It’s paint the town,” he said. “It’s paint everything… It’s time to man-up, to create, to share it with everybody in a way that it’s impactful.”
At the prison, someone asked if he could teach “art therapy” fellow officers, particularly those with PTSD, Butler said. The illness, he said, usually is cumulative for corrections officers in a job that often requires breaking up fights, dealing with uncooperative inmates, and other life events.
This year he began teaching the classes once a month under the Department of Corrections’ wellness program that friends and families of workers can attend.
“Everybody’s affected,” he said of the work demanded of corrections officers.
But he said his life is a testament on how people can get through just about anything, and he wants to demonstrate that to others.
“I pride myself on resiliency,” Butler said. “And the reason I have resilience is for everybody else.”