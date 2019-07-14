About 21,280 ballots will begin going out Wednesday to Walla Walla County voters, said Amelia Odeen, county voter registration coordinator. In Columbia County, about 1,651 ballots will be mailed out to voters, said county Auditor Anne Higgins.

Only the top two finishers in the primary races will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. In the Walla Walla City Council races, voters in the city’s new West Ward and East Ward will cast ballots for only the candidates running in those wards, while the two at-large positions will appear on all the ballots.

In the race for the Port of Walla Walla Commissioner District 1 seat, only voters in the district will be voting on the three candidates seeking the position. The district includes more than half of the city of Walla Walla and the state-line area.

In the city of Walla Walla primary races, the only uncontested race will be for the Position 6 seat now held by incumbent Councilman Tom Scribner.

Four candidates, Ted Koehler, James Powell, Derek Swain and Gayle Stevens, are vying for the new East Ward Position 4 seat. The race for the new West Ward Position 5 seat will be between Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, Sharon Kay Schiller and Barbara Zohner.

The third Council race is for the at-large Position 7 seat, where challengers Julian Saturno and Jordan Michaels are running against incumbent Steve Moss.

In Columbia County, the only primary race will be for mayor of Dayton. City Council members Delphine Bailey, Michael Paris and Zac Weatherford are running for the position.

Due to measures approved by the state Legislature, ballots will now come with prepaid postage so voters will not have to provide a stamp. Auditors, however, recommend mailing ballots the Friday before the election to ensure being postmarked in time.

Other changes include:

Voters have until July 29 for online or mailed voter registrations to be received for the primary election.

Voters who cannot register online or by mail before July 29 can still register in person to vote in the primary at their county elections office. Registration can be done during regular office hours or before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Residents who are 16 or 17 can now enroll in the Future Voter program to automatically be registered to vote on their 18th birthday. Voters who turn 18 before Aug. 6 may vote in this primary, while those who turn 18 on or before Nov. 5 may vote in the general election.

After the primary, a special filing period will be held in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties on Aug. 12-14 for people who wish to run for election to offices where no candidates filed during the regular filing week in May.