BURBANK — Firefighters from multiple agencies are planning a wildfire training while restoring a field this afternoon on the McNary National Wildlife Refuge.

The training, part of the Cascadia Fall Prescribed Fire Training Exchange from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11, allows agencies to work together to learn how to manage safe and effective prescribed fires, according to a TREX release.

The burn was expected to start around 1 p.m. on an 80-acre field near Lake Road, which used to be cooperatively farmed and was retired in the early 2000s. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now is restoring the field for wildlife, according to the release. The burn was expected to eliminate wildfire fuel and nonnative grasses.