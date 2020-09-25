A Prescott man accused of cutting his neighbor's fence and cable lines took a plea deal Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Michael J. Wolfson, 73, made an Alford plea, meaning he did not plead guilty, but he admitted there was likely enough evidence for a jury to convict him if the case went to trial.
The Prescott resident had been accused of the crimes in February and when confronted by deputies from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, a tense scene unfolded where Wolfson brandished a baseball bat and yelled at them before he was arrested.
Seven of Wolfson's original charges dropped down to three — third-degree attempted assault, third-degree malicious mischief and a violation of an anti-harassment order. Charges of resisting arrest, second-degree trespassing, an additional count of violation of an anti-harassment order and an additional count of third-degree malicious mischief were dropped under the plea deal.
Under the deal, Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle recommended 364 days in jail, with 334 suspended, additional credit for time served in jail already and some of his additional time to be converted into community service.
Nagle's office is also recommending 12 months of probation, substance abuse evaluation and treatment, Moral Reconation Therapy and to pay any restitution to the victims.
Nagle said sentencing will likely take place Oct. 1.