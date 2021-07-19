PROSSER — A man from Prescott and two passengers in his car were all injured in a rollover crash early Sunday morning, July 18, on Interstate 82 in Prosser, according to Washington State Patrol.
According to a WSP crash report, Feliciano Gonzalez Lamas, 27, of Prescott was the driver in the single-car crash at 1:27 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez Lamas was injured, along with two women in the car — Rubid I. Portillo Servin, 24, of Manson, Washington, and Guadalupe Vargas Valle, 21, of Moses Lake, Washington.
All three of them were wearing seat belts and were transported with undisclosed injuries to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. A hospital representative with knowledge of their injuries could not be reached Monday morning.
According to the report, the crash happened at the interstate's underpass of Old Inland Empire Highway.
Gonzalez Lamas reportedly lost control of his 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an unknown reason while traveling east. The vehicle entered the median and rolled at least once, landing in the westbound lanes of traffic.
Gonzalez Lamas could be cited for his role in the crash, according to the report. Drug or alcohol impairment could be a potential factor, the WSP report noted.
The Jeep was totaled and towed from the scene. The interstate was at least partially blocked for a few hours while the wreckage was cleaned up.
Troopers reported they are still investigating the crash.