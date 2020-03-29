A Prescott man was involved in a crash Saturday morning in Pasco that sent two people to the hospital.
Aung San, 37, was driving east on U.S. Highway 12 around 5:35 a.m. when a northbound sedan on Sacajawea Park Road didn't stop at the highway intersection and struck San's minivan, according to the Washington State Patrol.
San's passenger, Naw E. Htoo, 31, of Kennewick, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco with unspecified injuries. San was uninjured.
Htoo and San were both wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The driver of the sedan was not identified in the report, but charges were listed as pending.
A passenger in the sedan, Sofia Ayala, 36, of Yakima, was taken to Lourdes with unspecified injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Lourdes staff members did not comment on the conditions of the two injured people.
San's damaged minivan and the totaled sedan were towed from the scene.