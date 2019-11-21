PRESCOTT — A 23-year-old Prescott man died early this morning after he was found unconscious on the side of the road in the 14000 block of Harvey Shaw Road.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 1:25 a.m. to a 911 call regarding vehicle lights seen in a ditch and discovered Ashton K. Farley unconscious nearby.
Medics and a Life Flight helicopter were called, but Farley was dead by the time they arrived.
The passerby who called 911 saw a truck with its lights on resting on its side in the ditch southwest of Prescott, according to Undersheriff Joe Klundt. Deputies found the unoccupied 1997 GMC Sierra pickup near Farley in the ditch.
A Washington State Patrol collision technician responded to determine the collision's circumstances, Klundt wrote in the release. The Walla Walla County Coroner also responded to determine cause of death, including sending the man's blood to the state crime lab for toxicology tests.
The investigation is ongoing.