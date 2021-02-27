TOUCHET — A Burbank woman was hurt in a single-car crash officials said was caused by an intoxicated driver early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 12 at Nine Mile Canyon.
Passenger Zoraida G. Ponce-Cantu, 21, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with unspecified injuries, according to Washington State Patrol. Hospital personnel said they are not giving patient updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The driver, Prescott man Luiz A. Garcia, 23, was cited for DUI, according to the report. Garcia was not injured. He and Ponce-Cantu were wearing seat belts, the report noted.
According to WSP, the crash happened at 12:32 a.m. Saturday at the bridge over the Walla Walla River at the bottom of Nine Mile Canyon between Wallula Junction and Touchet.
Garcia's 2012 Mazda 6 left the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, according to the report.
The Mazda was totaled and towed from the scene.