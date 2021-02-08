PRESCOTT — A family evacuated uninjured in a Sunday house fire at 107 N. D St. The fire started in the attic from the chimney, damaging the structure.
Prescott firefighters arrived about 10 p.m. and spent two hours putting the fire out, according to Walla Walla County Fire District 1 Chief Jim Ruffcorn.
“I am assuming the house is going to be a total loss because it got up in the rafters and burned most of the rafters in the center of the house,” Ruffcorn said.
The family stayed with a neighbor overnight. Possessions on the second story were destroyed in the blaze.