Prescott fire

Firefighters and law enforcement responded to a Sunday night house fire at 107 N. D St., Prescott.

 Photo courtesy of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

PRESCOTT — A family evacuated uninjured in a Sunday house fire at 107 N. D St. The fire started in the attic from the chimney, damaging the structure.

Prescott firefighters arrived about 10 p.m. and spent two hours putting the fire out, according to Walla Walla County Fire District 1 Chief Jim Ruffcorn.

“I am assuming the house is going to be a total loss because it got up in the rafters and burned most of the rafters in the center of the house,” Ruffcorn said.

The family stayed with a neighbor overnight. Possessions on the second story were destroyed in the blaze.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.