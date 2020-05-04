Temperatures in Walla Walla averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of April, but crops are up and looking good, according to national reporting services.
And the outlook for May from the national Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
In April, the average temperature in Walla Walla was 51.6 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees below normal, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
High temperatures averaged 63.4 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees above normal. The highest was 74 degrees on April 28. Low temperatures averaged 39.9 degrees, which was 2 degrees below normal. The lowest was 27 degrees, on April 12.
Five days had a low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.65 inches during April, which was 1.27 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 0.22 inches, reported on April 1.
Precipitation this year has reached 6.65 inches, which is 1.86 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 9.32 inches, which is 6.21 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust in April was 39 mph, which occurred on the 27th.
Normal highs for May in Walla Walla rise from 66 degrees at the start of May to 74 degrees at the end of May. Normal lows rise from 45 degrees to 52 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 2.13 inches.
Spring agriculture is in full swing, with newly planted grass and grains emerging and livestock on pasture rotations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Early greens harvest has started in Western Washington. And in Yakima County, field crews were in cherry orchards thinning fruit crops.
Grape vines showed nearly one foot of new vine growth. Some hop fields were burned back to stagger hop harvest. And asparagus harvest was picking up.
Alfalfa fields were green and actively growing. There was more irrigation under black plastic in vegetable fields. And producers started to plant cucumber, tomato, and peppers into the black plastic stripes.