The lights went out for a little more than 1,100 Pacific Power customers in the southern part of Walla Walla at about 9:18 a.m. Wednesday morning, Dec. 22.
Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gauntt said power was restored by 10:15 a.m.
Gauntt said the outage occurred when a transformer went down in the Prospect Point area of Walla Walla.
