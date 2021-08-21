A large number of Walla Walla Valley residents woke to a summer storm Saturday morning, Aug. 21, and then lost power to boot.
The large electrical failure was reported on social media and to the U-B by multiple residents in the Plaza Way area of Walla Walla and some residents in College Place.
Downtown Walla Walla still had power. Central and Eastgate Walla Walla residents didn't report a power failure.
Pacific Power's outage website Saturday morning did not reflect the size of the outage being reported at the time, showing only one or two customers being affected, according to website.
Representatives with the utility company have not responded to a request for more information.
The first reports of failures came just before 7 a.m., and some residents said their power was restored before 8:30 a.m.
An email sent to Pacific Power customers said power was estimated to be fully repaired by 1 p.m. Saturday.
Columbia REA reported only two customers without power early Saturday on its outage website.
Charter Spectrum also reported an internet outage for some residents in the area Saturday morning.
An email sent to Spectrum customers said internet was expected to be restored by 10 a.m. Saturday.