Milton-Freewater is reporting a power outage for the entire city system and Columbia Rural Electric Association is reporting a power failure for 1,580 customers near the Washington-Oregon state line.
The outage began at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Milton-Freewater officials say power restoration is estimated at by 2 p.m.
"We are aware of an outage on the south side and Stateline areas, we have crews dispatched," Columbia REA posted on social media.
To report issues call 800-642-1231.
The city of Milton-Freewater said the outage is affecting the entire city light and power system.
"Crew is dispatched patrolling to find the cause, at this time there is not a known estimate time (for) restoration," city officials shared on social media.
The city later updated that the cause had been found and restoration is estimated at 2 p.m.
"City wide power outage determined a brunt 69KV transmission line pole," officials wrote.
"As long as you keep you refrigerators and freezer doors closed your food will not perish."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.