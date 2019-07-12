A power failure has blacked out more than 1,000 Pacific Power customers this morning.

According to the utility’s website, the failure was reported at 9:38 a.m. today and was centered in the Plaza Way area. The cause was under investigation. Residents in the area reported hearing a loud explosion, like a transformer blowing, moments before the power went out.

Traffic lights in the area were knocked out along with electricity to homes and businesses. Power was expected to be restored by 1 p.m. today, according to the power company.