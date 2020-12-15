The city of Milton-Freewater, College Place and parts of Walla Walla County lost power Tuesday morning and continued to remain dark into the early afternoon.
The blackout hit at about 10:50 a.m., caused by loss of transmission from a Bonneville Power Administration substation, according to Doug Case, manager of marketing and member services for Columbia Rural Electric Association.
BPA sent a crew to substation and assess how to restore power safely and address repairs, said BPA spokesman Kevin Wingert.
The power failure hit Milton-Freewater, Umatilla Electric Cooperative and Columbia REA customers. Wind-powered generators were also knocked off of the grid, he said.
BPA was still investigating the cause and did not have an estimated time for restoration, Wingert said at 1:45 p.m.
In Milton-Freewater, phone lines and internet were down, according to message the city posted.
About 500 Columbia REA customers in College Place and southwest of Walla Walla were without power until about 1 p.m., according to Case.