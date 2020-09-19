UPDATE 9/19/20 11:50 a.m.:
All Columbia REA members in the Valley have power again, according to Doug Case, manager of marketing and member services.
Case said power was restored to all members at around 11 a.m. About 1,400 members lost power during the outage. And the cause was loss of transmission from Bonneville power.
Also, he said, a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Oregon at right around the time of the power failure, so it's possible that was connected. This has not been confirmed, he said.
More than 1,300 customers in the Walla Walla Valley are without power this morning, according to Columbia Rural Electric Association.
The member-owned electric cooperative posted on social media at about 8:30 a.m. that a power failure at its Whitman substation had lost its transmission source from the Bonneville Power Administration.
At the time, Columbia REA predicted it would be at least two hours before they got everybody back online.
By 10:15 a.m. today, the association's outage map online showed the power failure affecting 1,359 customers in parts of College Place west to McDonald Road plus sections of Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater rural areas.