Possible remains of missing man found in Columbia River

HERMISTON — The remains of a man reported missing 26 years ago might have been found Saturday in the Columbia River at Hat Rock State Park.
A couple, scuba diving for fun, found a Ford Ranger on Thursday, about 20 feet under water, just past the end of the boat launch docks, according to Lt. Sterrin Holcomb, of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Umatilla County dispatch checked the truck’s license plate and found that the truck belonged to Maynard Koen of Prosser, who was born in 1911 and was reported missing in August 1993.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and D&R Towing helped the Sheriff’s Office recover the truck Saturday, which took about two hours, according to Holcomb.
The truck appeared to have been submerged since around the time Koen was reported missing at age 81. Deputies also found skeletal remains and Koen’s driver’s license. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine positive identity.
“At this point, no foul play is suspected,” Holcomb wrote in an email. “The location is consistent with where he went missing, the clothing found with the remains match the description he was last seen wearing, and his driver’s license was found in the vehicle. Beyond that, a positive ID is left to the medical examiner.”