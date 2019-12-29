Portable heater likely caused blaze early Sunday

This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect new information.
A portable electric heater likely sparked a blaze early Sunday, displacing six people from their four-plex on North Fifth Avenue.
Walla Walla police responded at 12:26 a.m. to the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue for an "unknown problem," according to the Walla Walla Police Department's social media page. People were heard yelling in the background of a call to 911, the post stated.
Responding officers saw flames and evacuated the families from the building. One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Walla Walla Fire Capt. Eric Wood said the six people lived in the four-plex. The American Red Cross was helping them.
He added the building wasn't a total loss, but a downstairs unit "was completely destroyed," while the others had minor damage.
Wood said the cause was believed to be a portable electric heater placed too closely to combustible material.
Additionally, none of the units had smoke detectors, Wood said, so it was good police arrived when they did.
The first 911 call was dropped, he said, but officers responded to the area anyway and saw the flames. Another resident called 911, but by then emergency personnel were on scene or in route, he said.