Port of Walla Walla commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to accept all money from Congress’ coronavirus relief fund for the Walla Walla Regional Airport at the behest of the Federal Aviation Administration.
In May, the commissioners approved an application of $9.5 million to be used for operations and maintenance — only a portion of the more than $18 million allotted by Congress in the coronavirus relief bill passed earlier this year. Commissioners planned on the rest of the funds being used for development projects.
Instead, Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund told commissioners at their meeting Wednesday that even though more details are to come regarding the development grants, the FAA still wants the money to be obligated to the designated airports, in contrast to what had been communicated in May. That move required an amendment to the grant request submitted by the Port.
The first grant of $9.5 million was already awarded, Skoglund told commissioners.
However, “before we can begin any of the construction projects, we have to redo our disadvantaged business enterprise programs and set new goals,” Skoglund said. “That’s something we have to do about every three years with projects that are on our capitol improvement program.
“And that continues to be a requirement with this CARES money for all these additional new projects.”
Skoglund said she was in the midst of getting on the phone with FAA regulators because she had just confirmed the information on the grants two weeks ago.
Commissioners broke into a discussion about what priorities could and should be, given that information.
Commissioner Mike Fredrickson recommended getting regular updates on the projects and estimates on projects, much like commissioners had been receiving monthly on the Wallula-Dodd water system.
Port Executive Director Pat Reay said there will be plenty of discussion as the FAA releases guidance on the grants.
“There’s gonna be a lot of back and forth with commissioners, with engineers,” Reay said. “Priorities could change.”
Commission President Ron Dunning asked about the four-year timeline required for spending the grants, which originally was slated to begin June 29 when the first grant application was approved.
However, Skoglund said the FAA couldn’t confirm if the amendment to obligate all of the funds would move that timeline at all.
Several requirements have to be in order for the Port, including making sure all funds are spent on American companies and that women- and minority-owned business thresholds are met within the Port. They aren’t right now, Reay said.
The development projects prioritized by the commissioners right now are the construction of a new general aviation terminal next to Hangar H112, a new water system reservoir, and a new sewer pre-treatment system.
Commissioners also prioritized a remodel of the TSA checkpoint and passenger holding room, but that would not be eligible for this funding, Skoglund told commissioners.