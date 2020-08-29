The informational meeting from the Port of Columbia regarding efforts to install broadband internet for rural residents in the Dayton area has now become a special meeting for Port commissioners.
The virtual meeting will still be held at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom at bit.ly/PortZoom. The public can also join via phone at 1-253-215-8782, with meeting number 891 686 9076 and password 655824.
Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson said in an email that commissioners made a last-minute decision to make the informational meeting an official one for commissioners.
Dickinson said she was asked to draft a resolution supporting a grant application that the elected leaders could consider adopting at Monday's presentation.
The grant application would be submitted Sept. 9 if commissioners adopt the resolution.
The meeting will also include information from innov8.ag owner Steve Mantle on the use of internet with agriculture, and leaders from the Port of Garfield and Lincoln County on the benefit of internet access in rural areas.